Trump Nominates Makary for FDA Leadership

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Martin Makary, a prominent surgeon and author, to head the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a pivotal global drug regulator with a budget exceeding $7 billion.

The FDA is responsible for regulating a wide range of products, including human and veterinary drugs, medical devices, and vaccines, ensuring they are both safe and effective before entering the vast U.S. healthcare market. As an influential figure at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Makary has publicly criticized the widespread issue of overtreatment in the United States.

Makary is expected to bring reforms to the FDA's processes, with Trump's administration focused on cutting red tape and enhancing healthcare accessibility. Makary will report to the newly selected head of the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., pending Senate confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)