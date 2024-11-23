Left Menu

FDA's Game-Changing Approvals and Global Health Alerts

The latest health news highlights FDA's approval of BridgeBio's drug for a rare heart condition, cancer features in healthy breast cells, and Canada's first case of clade I mpox. Other notable developments include Sanofi's hospital discount policy change and Neuralink's Canadian brain study.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:28 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has paved the way for a significant medical advancement by approving BridgeBio's drug for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), a rare and formidable heart condition. This approval marks a groundbreaking moment in a field largely dominated by Pfizer's Vyndaqel. The new oral drug, named Attruby, offers renewed hope for adult patients by targeting the problematic transthyretin proteins that amass in the heart, leading to potential organ failure.

In another striking development, researchers have found genetic markers of invasive breast cancer in healthy breast cells, according to studies published in Nature. This discovery raises concerns about overdiagnosis and highlights the need for advanced molecular diagnostic tools to accurately identify cancer at earlier stages.

Meanwhile, Swiss firm Ypsomed has reportedly inked a deal with Novo Nordisk to provide injection pens for CagriSema, an experimental obesity medication. This contract outlines Novo's strategic planning toward enhancing its drug portfolio, aiming for successors to its popular Wegovy injection.

