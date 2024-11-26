Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Tourist Boat Capsizes Off Egypt’s Red Sea Coast

A tourist boat capsized off Egypt's Red Sea coast, resulting in three confirmed dead and 13 missing. The tragic incident highlights the need for stringent safety measures in tourist attractions. Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafi provided updates on the ongoing search operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A tourist boat tragically capsized off the coast of Egypt's Red Sea on Monday, leading to the recovery of three bodies, according to local authorities.

Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafi confirmed on Tuesday that 13 individuals remain unaccounted for as search efforts continue intensely.

The incident underscores the crucial need for enhanced safety regulations in tourist sectors to prevent such disasters in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

