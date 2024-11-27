Left Menu

UK Greenlights World's Strictest Anti-Smoking Legislation

British lawmakers have voted to introduce some of the world's strictest anti-smoking rules. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill aims to ban cigarette sales to anyone aged 15 or younger. Despite some criticism over civil liberties, the bill will now advance through the parliamentary process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 01:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 01:11 IST
The British House of Commons has voted in favor of implementing some of the world's strictest anti-smoking regulations, paving the way for the Tobacco and Vapes Bill to advance to the next legislative phase. With a vote of 415 to 47, lawmakers backed the bill that aims to curb the appeal of vapes.

The proposed legislation seeks to ban the sale of cigarettes to those aged 15 or younger and restrict vape advertising, packaging, and flavors that appeal to minors, like bubble gum. Labour health secretary Wes Streeting emphasized the urgency, noting the increasing rate of vaping among children.

Despite support, the bill faced criticism over civil liberties concerns. Conservative lawmaker Robert Jenrick opposed it, calling for education over prohibition. As the bill moves through Parliament, it may extend smoking bans to outdoor spaces, pending consultation. The government will also explore licensing for retailers and standardized tobacco packaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

