UK Greenlights World's Strictest Anti-Smoking Legislation

The British House of Commons has voted in favor of implementing some of the world's strictest anti-smoking regulations, paving the way for the Tobacco and Vapes Bill to advance to the next legislative phase. With a vote of 415 to 47, lawmakers backed the bill that aims to curb the appeal of vapes.

The proposed legislation seeks to ban the sale of cigarettes to those aged 15 or younger and restrict vape advertising, packaging, and flavors that appeal to minors, like bubble gum. Labour health secretary Wes Streeting emphasized the urgency, noting the increasing rate of vaping among children.

Despite support, the bill faced criticism over civil liberties concerns. Conservative lawmaker Robert Jenrick opposed it, calling for education over prohibition. As the bill moves through Parliament, it may extend smoking bans to outdoor spaces, pending consultation. The government will also explore licensing for retailers and standardized tobacco packaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)