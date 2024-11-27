Spirits Industry Seeks Tariff Exemption Under Trump

The spirits industry is making strategic moves to secure an exemption from potential universal tariffs on U.S. imports, as indicated by a trade body representing leading spirits manufacturers. The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States plans to lobby the incoming Trump administration, with the goal of excluding spirits from any blanket tariffs.

With big names like Pernod Ricard among its members, the council emphasizes that many liquors have unique regional production requirements. This distinctiveness, according to the council, renders tariffs both impractical and detrimental to the industry's longstanding trade practices.

The council's efforts underscore the tension between global trade practices and national policy shifts, highlighting a broader industry concern about the potential economic disruptions from proposed tariff changes by the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)