Hlabisa Calls for Urgent Action to Combat Foodborne Illnesses and Improve Small Business Regulation

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, has stressed the need for urgent collective action to combat foodborne illnesses, emphasizing that the country cannot afford to lose any more lives to preventable diseases. Speaking during a webinar on Monday, Hlabisa called on municipal leaders to work together and implement effective measures that will protect the health of communities, particularly children, who are most vulnerable to foodborne illnesses.

Hlabisa's remarks come in the wake of a concerning rise in foodborne illnesses across South Africa. Since September 2024, more than 890 cases of foodborne diseases and at least 25 fatalities have been reported, with Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces being the hardest hit, followed by Limpopo and Free State. President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the crisis on November 15, 2024, announcing key interventions to reduce risks associated with food safety in spaza and tuck shops. These include removing hazardous pesticides from circulation, improving safety standards in local businesses, and ensuring that businesses are registered within 21 days.

The Minister stressed the need for municipalities to adopt the Standard Draft By-laws for Township, Village, and Rural Economies (SDBs), which have been designed to promote inclusive spatial and economic development, harmonize business ecosystems, and support small enterprises while addressing key issues such as food safety and waste management.

New By-Laws to Support Small Businesses and Improve Food Safety

The SDBs, recently published, are part of broader efforts to tackle the challenges faced by local businesses, particularly in townships, villages, and rural communities. The by-laws aim to streamline business operations by establishing designated areas for trade, regulating hazardous practices, and requiring businesses to register and obtain necessary permits. They also emphasize the need for municipalities to provide essential support to small businesses, including skills development, infrastructure access, and market facilitation.

Hlabisa urged municipalities to customize and implement these by-laws in alignment with the Municipal Systems Act to ensure that small businesses, particularly those in food retail, adhere to the regulations. He highlighted the need for municipalities to address poor waste management practices, which have been identified as major contributors to the spread of foodborne illnesses, by creating conditions for pests and rodents to thrive in some areas.

Key Government Interventions to Combat Foodborne Illnesses

In addition to the SDBs, the South African government has approved three key initiatives aimed at tackling the foodborne illness crisis:

Removal of Hazardous Pesticides: The government will work to remove dangerous pesticides from circulation to prevent contamination in food products, particularly in informal markets.

Protection for Children: Efforts will be made to reduce children's exposure to harmful substances found in unsafe food environments.

Business Registration and Compliance: A 21-day registration deadline has been set for spaza shops and informal businesses to apply for necessary licenses and permits. This process will allow the government to gain a better understanding of the number and nature of businesses operating in various areas, and to provide targeted support where necessary.

A Call for Better Waste Management and Environmental Health Services

The Minister also acknowledged the impact of poor waste management in several municipalities, which has contributed to unhygienic conditions conducive to pests and rodents. He pointed out that some of the poorest communities resort to using the cheapest, most hazardous methods to address pest infestations, which exacerbates the problem. Municipalities have a responsibility to deploy environmental health services to combat these issues, ensuring safer and cleaner environments for all residents.

Strengthening the Informal Economy and Promoting Business Formalization

The 21-day registration deadline for businesses is part of a broader strategy to formalize the informal economy, which is crucial for the health and growth of local economies. The registration process will enable the government to gain a clearer picture of the number of formal and informal businesses, identify those requiring assistance, and ensure compliance with health and safety standards. This will also help identify businesses that need financial and non-financial support to ensure sustainable operations.

Hlabisa reiterated that the registration process was essential not only for improving food safety but also for strengthening the local economy and fostering growth in the township, village, and rural sectors. By formalizing businesses, the government will be able to provide better support and oversight, thereby improving standards and boosting the overall business climate in these areas.

Minister Hlabisa concluded his address by urging all stakeholders, including local governments, business owners, and communities, to take collective responsibility for improving food safety, promoting better waste management, and supporting the growth of small businesses. He emphasized that these efforts are critical to the long-term health and economic development of South Africa’s townships, villages, and rural areas.

The government's focus on both health and economic development underscores the need for a holistic approach to address the challenges faced by underserved communities, ensuring a safer, healthier, and more prosperous future for all South Africans.