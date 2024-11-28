Health News Highlights: Pharmaceuticals, Regulatory Actions, and Cultural Debates

In recent health news, studies reveal potentially significant insights on commonly used thyroid medications linked to bone loss and a drug for asthma that surpasses traditional steroids in efficacy. Additionally, researchers highlighted the elevated dementia risks associated with wildfire smoke exposure.

The pharmaceutical industry is lobbying the Trump administration to amend Medicare's drug price negotiation law. Meanwhile, the FDA is reviewing a gene therapy after reports of blood cancer, and controversy surrounds a new obesity medication proposed to cut costs for many Americans.

In the realm of transgender care, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a pivotal case challenging Tennessee's ban on medical treatments for minors with gender dysphoria, reflecting the ongoing cultural and legal battles on this sensitive issue.

