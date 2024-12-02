Impact of Milei's Spending Cuts on Argentina's HIV Patients

Argentina's HIV patients and healthcare providers are raising alarms over the spending cuts introduced by President Javier Milei, which they claim are affecting treatment and prevention efforts. As resources dwindle, concerns mount over a potential increase in HIV cases.

President Milei's economic strategy includes an aggressive austerity drive aimed at reducing state expenditure and addressing a significant fiscal deficit he inherited.

This policy has resulted in budgets being frozen or capped for numerous public sector services, including those crucial for HIV prevention and testing.

