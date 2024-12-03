Breakthrough HIV Prevention: Twice-Yearly Shot Sparks Debate Over Global Access

A groundbreaking HIV prevention shot engineered by Gilead is making waves in the medical community. Touted as the most effective innovation in AIDS prevention to date, it was shown to be 100% effective for women and nearly as effective for men in preventing infections. Experts highlight its unique advantages for marginalized communities.

Gilead plans to distribute affordable generic versions to 120 countries with high HIV infection rates, predominantly in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Caribbean. The exclusion of most Latin American nations from this plan, despite rising HIV cases, has sparked criticism and debate over global access to essential healthcare.

UNAIDS emphasizes the importance of making lenacapavir widely available, arguing that the drug might hold the key to ending the AIDS epidemic. As Gilead seeks approval for the drug's expanded use, advocates stress the urgent need to ensure equitable access, citing disparities and highlighting past strategies that could address the imbalance.

(With inputs from agencies.)