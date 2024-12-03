Left Menu

Breakthrough HIV Prevention: Twice-Yearly Shot Sparks Debate Over Global Access

The twice-yearly HIV prevention shot developed by Gilead has shown impressive results in preventing infections among both men and women. While Gilead allows generic versions in 120 high-risk countries, the exclusion of much of Latin America raises concerns about missed opportunities to combat rising HIV rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 03-12-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 00:46 IST
Breakthrough HIV Prevention: Twice-Yearly Shot Sparks Debate Over Global Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A groundbreaking HIV prevention shot engineered by Gilead is making waves in the medical community. Touted as the most effective innovation in AIDS prevention to date, it was shown to be 100% effective for women and nearly as effective for men in preventing infections. Experts highlight its unique advantages for marginalized communities.

Gilead plans to distribute affordable generic versions to 120 countries with high HIV infection rates, predominantly in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Caribbean. The exclusion of most Latin American nations from this plan, despite rising HIV cases, has sparked criticism and debate over global access to essential healthcare.

UNAIDS emphasizes the importance of making lenacapavir widely available, arguing that the drug might hold the key to ending the AIDS epidemic. As Gilead seeks approval for the drug's expanded use, advocates stress the urgent need to ensure equitable access, citing disparities and highlighting past strategies that could address the imbalance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024