Lockdown's Lingering Toll: How COVID Measures Altered Teen Brains

A study highlights how COVID-19 lockdowns significantly altered the brains of teenagers, particularly females, by accelerating cortex thinning, a crucial developmental process. This accelerated maturation may have long-lasting effects on brain ageing. The study underlines the necessity to consider the broader impacts of health measures like social isolation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Loughborough | Updated: 03-12-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 10:21 IST
A revealing study has shown that the COVID-19 lockdowns caused notable changes in teenagers' brains, significantly impacting their development. The research, undertaken by the University of Washington, indicated an accelerated thinning of the cortex, especially in females, a process linked to brain maturation but potentially influencing brain ageing.

The findings are concerning due to adolescence's critical role in brain development. Researchers underscore how crucial this period of plasticity is for mental and cognitive growth. The data suggests that adverse conditions during this time, such as those imposed by the pandemic, might lead to a trajectory of detrimental brain ageing extending into adulthood.

Moreover, the lockdown's effects on social interaction, a pillar of brain health, resulted in significant mental health challenges, including anxiety and depression, particularly among teenage girls. This places a spotlight on the wider repercussions of health policies focusing solely on disease control without weighing their broader implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

