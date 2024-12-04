Gujarat Hospital Scandal: Director Arrested Amid Angioplasty Deaths

A director of Khyati Multispeciality Hospital was arrested over a questionable angioplasty procedure that resulted in the deaths of two beneficiaries of the PMJAY scheme, Gujarat police confirmed on Wednesday.

This arrest brings the total number of apprehensions to seven, including top hospital officials. Dr. Sanjay Patolia, a bariatric surgeon and hospital director, was caught based on a tip of his whereabouts, police revealed.

The hospital, linked to a wider conspiracy to illegally obtain government funds, allegedly conducted unnecessary procedures, landing them payments amounting to Rs 11 crore last year. The investigation continues with key figures still evading capture.

