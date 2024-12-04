Left Menu

Gujarat Hospital Scandal: Director Arrested Amid Angioplasty Deaths

Dr. Sanjay Patolia, a director of Khyati Multispeciality Hospital in Gujarat, was arrested following the death of two PMJAY beneficiaries after a botched angioplasty. The arrest is part of a larger investigation implicating hospital staff in a financial scheme exploiting government funds. Police are searching for two more suspects.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:44 IST
Gujarat Hospital Scandal: Director Arrested Amid Angioplasty Deaths
  • Country:
  • India

A director of Khyati Multispeciality Hospital was arrested over a questionable angioplasty procedure that resulted in the deaths of two beneficiaries of the PMJAY scheme, Gujarat police confirmed on Wednesday.

This arrest brings the total number of apprehensions to seven, including top hospital officials. Dr. Sanjay Patolia, a bariatric surgeon and hospital director, was caught based on a tip of his whereabouts, police revealed.

The hospital, linked to a wider conspiracy to illegally obtain government funds, allegedly conducted unnecessary procedures, landing them payments amounting to Rs 11 crore last year. The investigation continues with key figures still evading capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

