Assassination Shakes UnitedHealth: CEO Shot in Targeted Attack

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was killed in a targeted attack outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel early Wednesday. The shooting occurred just before UnitedHealth's annual investor conference, sending shockwaves through the business community and prompting a police manhunt for the assailant.

The New York City Police described the attack as premeditated, with the suspect fleeing the scene on an electric bike. The tragedy unfolded near Rockefeller Center as the city prepared for its Christmas tree lighting event, underscoring heightened security concerns.

Thompson's assassination comes amid challenges for UnitedHealth, which has dealt with threats and legal issues, reflecting the pressures and complexities of the healthcare industry. Industry colleagues and analysts mourned the loss of a visionary leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)