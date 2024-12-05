France's Budgetary Uncertainty Escalates Post-Government Collapse

The collapse of the French government has plunged the nation into budgetary chaos, as highlighted by Standard and Poor's (S&P) in its recent statements. With a looming deadline to pass the budget, the path forward remains uncertain.

S&P Global Ratings has indicated that with less than four weeks left in the year—especially considering the December 21 budget deadline—the chances of formalizing an amended 2025 budget plan by end-2024 are minimal. These time constraints compound the complexities of forming a new government.

The credit agency further emphasizes that, under most potential scenarios, significant budgetary consolidation measures expected from the former government's proposed new taxes are unlikely to be realized.

