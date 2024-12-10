Star Health Insurance's Expansion Strategy: Innovating for Tamil Nadu's Healthcare Needs

Standalone health insurer, Star Health Insurance, aims to double its business presence in Tamil Nadu within the next four years, according to a senior company official.

As part of this aggressive expansion strategy, Star Health intends to recruit 12,000 new agents and open 25 additional offices in both rural and urban locales by the fiscal year 2025.

Recently, the company unveiled 'Super Star', a flexible and customizable policy designed to meet diverse healthcare needs. The plan features Quick Shield for rapid coverage even for pre-existing conditions, fulfilling the growing demand for personalized and affordable insurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)