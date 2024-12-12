Blood Pressure Fluctuations: A Silent Threat to Elderly Cognition
A study suggests that fluctuating blood pressure in adults aged 65 and above increases the risk of cognitive decline. Researchers from Rush University found significant cognitive score differences depending on variability in blood pressure. Managing these fluctuations is crucial for cognitive health in older adults.
Fluctuating blood pressure in older adults may significantly heighten the risk of cognitive decline, a groundbreaking study has revealed.
Conducted by researchers at Rush University, the study highlights that individuals with the greatest blood pressure variability recorded lower cognitive scores than those with more stable readings. Hypertension has long been identified as a risk factor for cognitive impairment.
Experts, including study author Anisa Dhana, emphasize the importance of monitoring blood pressure fluctuations as a modifiable risk factor to potentially prevent or delay cognitive issues in the aging population.
