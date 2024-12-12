Blood Pressure Fluctuations: A Silent Threat to Elderly Cognition

Fluctuating blood pressure in older adults may significantly heighten the risk of cognitive decline, a groundbreaking study has revealed.

Conducted by researchers at Rush University, the study highlights that individuals with the greatest blood pressure variability recorded lower cognitive scores than those with more stable readings. Hypertension has long been identified as a risk factor for cognitive impairment.

Experts, including study author Anisa Dhana, emphasize the importance of monitoring blood pressure fluctuations as a modifiable risk factor to potentially prevent or delay cognitive issues in the aging population.

(With inputs from agencies.)