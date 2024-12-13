Tragic Fire Claims Lives at Jordanian Elderly Care Centre

In a tragic incident in the Jordanian capital Amman, a fire broke out at a private elderly care centre operated by the White Family Association, claiming six lives. Five others were critically injured, according to Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa.

The fire erupted early Friday morning on the facility's first floor, which was home to 111 residents. The health ministry reported that 66 injured patients were treated for inhalation injuries and burns, with eleven admitted to intensive care units in government hospitals.

Authorities swiftly evacuated all remaining residents to other care facilities, as confirmed by the state news agency Petra. The incident has brought attention to the safety conditions in care facilities across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)