Dr Jitendra Singh Releases Landmark RSSDI Study on Yoga's Role in Diabetes Prevention

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is also a renowned Diabetologist and Life Patron of the "Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India" (RSSDI), unveiled the groundbreaking study titled "Yoga and Prevention of Type 2 Diabetes – The Indian Prevention of Diabetes Study". This pivotal research, conducted by leading RSSDI members, explores the transformative role of yoga in preventing Type 2 diabetes, a condition affecting millions globally.

The study, spearheaded by eminent figures like Prof. S.V. Madhu, Prof. H.B. Chandalia, and Dr. Arvind Gupta, among others, was conducted over three years across five centers in India. Nearly 1,000 prediabetic individuals participated in the research. The study revealed that integrating a 40-minute daily yoga routine—comprising select asanas and pranayama—with standard lifestyle interventions reduced diabetes risk by approximately 40%.

This efficacy outperformed other prevention strategies:

The Indian Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) achieved a 28% risk reduction via lifestyle changes.

Another trial combining lifestyle interventions with metformin medication showed a 32% reduction.

Published by Elsevier Ltd. in the journal Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews, this study is the first of its kind to scientifically validate yoga as an effective standalone preventive measure against Type 2 diabetes.

Ministerial Endorsement

Releasing the study, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the findings as a potential "game changer" for India's healthcare system, especially in addressing the rising diabetes epidemic. With over 101 million Indians diagnosed with diabetes and another 136 million in the prediabetic stage, yoga's efficacy presents a scalable and cost-effective solution.

Dr. Singh stressed the importance of integrating yoga into national diabetes prevention programs to ensure widespread public health benefits. He further emphasized the relevance of India’s ancient wisdom in addressing modern health challenges, calling yoga a tool to not only prevent diabetes but also to promote holistic well-being.

Policy Implications and Future Directions

The Minister urged stakeholders to consider the study’s findings in shaping national policies and public health strategies. Integrating yoga into existing diabetes prevention frameworks could significantly reduce the burden on India's healthcare system.

Prof. S.V. Madhu, the study's first author, noted that this evidence-based approach positions yoga as a sustainable and accessible method for diabetes prevention. He also highlighted the study’s robust design, involving long-term follow-ups and standardized intervention protocols, which sets a benchmark for future research.

Broader Implications for Global Diabetes Management

The Indian Prevention of Diabetes Study, a pioneering RSSDI initiative, is expected to influence diabetes prevention strategies not only in India but also globally. By showcasing yoga’s superiority over conventional methods, it opens new avenues for integrating traditional practices into contemporary healthcare systems.

Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to promoting wellness and preventive healthcare. He expressed optimism that the study's findings would inspire widespread adoption of yoga, ultimately improving the quality of life for millions at risk of diabetes.

This study stands as a testament to India's leadership in advancing innovative, evidence-based healthcare solutions, combining traditional wisdom with modern science.