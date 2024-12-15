Life-Saving Airlift: A Landmark Organ Transplant in Rajasthan

In a monumental organ transplantation effort, vital organs from a brain-dead man were airlifted from Jhalawar to Jaipur and Jodhpur, offering the potential to save at least six lives. This marks a significant advancement in Rajasthan's medical field.

Officials reported that the operation involved transporting the organs by helicopter, a first for transplant surgeries in Jaipur and Jodhpur. The donor, a 33-year-old man named Vishnu Prasad from Jhalawar district, sustained fatal injuries in a recent incident and was declared brain-dead shortly thereafter.

Following his family's decision, Prasad's organs, including a kidney, two lungs, and a heart, were transplanted into patients in Jaipur, while another kidney and the liver were sent to AIIMS Jodhpur. The operation highlighted the collaboration between medical teams and local authorities, underlining the importance of organ donation.

(With inputs from agencies.)