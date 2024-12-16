Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Expands with European Logistics Buy
Norway's sovereign wealth fund has jointly acquired a portfolio of logistics properties in Europe for 166 million euros. The fund owns a 49.5% stake while Prologis holds 50.5% and manages the portfolio. Properties are located in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Britain.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund has announced a significant investment in the European logistics property market, acquiring a portfolio of seven properties.
This strategic investment was made in partnership with real estate firm Prologis, with Norges Bank Investment Management paying 166 million euros for a 49.5% stake.
The properties span across Germany, Italy, Spain, and Britain, broadening the fund's reach in Europe's logistics sector.
