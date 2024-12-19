First Severe U.S. Case of Bird Flu in Human Raises Concerns

In an alarming development, the U.S. has reported its first severe human case of bird flu, bringing renewed concerns over the virus's potential spread. A Louisiana resident, hospitalized in critical condition, reportedly contracted the illness after exposure to an infected backyard flock.

Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labeling the risk to the general public as low, this case marks a shift from previous incidents of conjunctivitis that mainly affected farm workers. The patient, identified as being over 65 with underlying health issues, is the first linked to non-commercial poultry.

Officials have confirmed 61 human cases of H5N1 bird flu, primarily among dairy farm workers, highlighting the varied strains of the virus. Evidence suggests the virus's progression from wild birds rather than cattle strains previously detected, posing a renewed public health challenge.

