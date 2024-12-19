Left Menu

Crisis in Cyclone-Hit Mayotte: Macron's Visit Spurs Pleas for Aid

Mayotte, devastated by Cyclone Chido, urged French President Macron for more aid during his visit. With 31 confirmed deaths and fears of thousands more, Macron promised increased support. The island faces dire conditions, including water shortages and potential disease outbreaks, as aid struggles to reach affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:48 IST
In the wake of Cyclone Chido, the storm-stricken island of Mayotte implored French President Emmanuel Macron for greater assistance as he visited the ravaged overseas department on Thursday. While some residents were thankful for his presence, others expressed dissatisfaction, underscoring the urgency of a dire situation.

Five days post-cyclone, officials have confirmed 31 fatalities but fear the toll could rise dramatically due to inaccessible areas and lack of resources. A local lawmaker highlighted the grim reality of mass graves, though these claims remain unverified. The island's capital, Mamoudzou, continues to endure relentless rain, exacerbating the plight of those with damaged homes.

Upon Macron's arrival with food and medical aid, local airport workers appealed for solutions and immediate emergency assistance, indicating a scarcity of resources on the island. Macron committed to staying overnight and proposed additional aid, including 400 gendarmes to enhance security, amid criticisms of previous governmental neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

