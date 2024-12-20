Unexpected Pathway: Gut Virus's Role in Alzheimer's Development Uncovered

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have identified a potentially critical role of a gut-infecting virus in the development of Alzheimer's disease. The virus, known to cause herpes, may travel to the brain via the vagus nerve, a detailed report in the Journal of Alzheimer's and Dementia revealed.

Experts from Arizona State University suggest that existing antiviral medications might be harnessed to treat or even prevent this form of Alzheimer's. The study indicates that the virus, once in the brain, could alter the immune system, leading to degenerative changes associated with the disease.

The findings propose a novel biological subtype of Alzheimer's, affecting a significant portion of patients, marked by the presence of virus-specific antibodies and immune cells in the brain. This discovery could pave the way for new therapeutic approaches in combating Alzheimer's disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)