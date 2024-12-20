Left Menu

Unexpected Pathway: Gut Virus's Role in Alzheimer's Development Uncovered

A new study suggests that a gut-infecting virus may play a key role in the development of Alzheimer's disease by traveling to the brain. Researchers propose that existing antiviral drugs could potentially treat or prevent Alzheimer's by targeting this viral infection pathway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:28 IST
Unexpected Pathway: Gut Virus's Role in Alzheimer's Development Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have identified a potentially critical role of a gut-infecting virus in the development of Alzheimer's disease. The virus, known to cause herpes, may travel to the brain via the vagus nerve, a detailed report in the Journal of Alzheimer's and Dementia revealed.

Experts from Arizona State University suggest that existing antiviral medications might be harnessed to treat or even prevent this form of Alzheimer's. The study indicates that the virus, once in the brain, could alter the immune system, leading to degenerative changes associated with the disease.

The findings propose a novel biological subtype of Alzheimer's, affecting a significant portion of patients, marked by the presence of virus-specific antibodies and immune cells in the brain. This discovery could pave the way for new therapeutic approaches in combating Alzheimer's disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024