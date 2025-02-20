Uttar Pradesh's Ambitious Budget Emphasizes Research and Technology for 2025-26
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented a comprehensive Rs 8,08,736-crore Budget for 2025-26, focusing on research and development as well as Information Technology. The Budget prioritizes development, education, agriculture, and health, while highlighting the state's impressive economic progress under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.
In a strategic move to fortify Uttar Pradesh's economy, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna unveiled a robust Rs 8,08,736-crore Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year in the state assembly on Thursday. The financial blueprint places a strong emphasis on research and development, alongside significant investments in Information Technology.
During his Budget address, Khanna allocated 22 per cent for development purposes, 13 per cent for education, 11 per cent for agriculture, and six per cent for health. He elaborated on plans to establish an Artificial Intelligence City and a cyber security research park to foster technological advancements.
Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Khanna noted that the state's fiscal health has improved remarkably since 2017, highlighting achievements in health, capital expenditure, and economic growth. The Budget forecasts a doubling of the state's economy, with the Gross State Domestic Product reaching Rs 27.51 lakh crore in 2024-25.
