Walking Fast: A Stroll Towards Lower Health Risks

A new study by Doshisha University reveals that individuals who perceive their walking speed as faster than their peers may have a lower risk of developing metabolic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Researchers evaluated nearly 25,000 participants, all of whom faced obesity or had high waist circumference, by asking a single question: 'Is your walking speed faster than that of your age and sex?' Results indicated that those identifying as 'fast walkers' had notably reduced risks for diabetes and other metabolic issues.

Professor Kojiro Ishii, the lead researcher, emphasized that subjective walking speed is easily integrated into health assessments, paving the way for simpler public health measures to identify and mitigate the risk of metabolic disorders.

