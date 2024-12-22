Left Menu

Tragic Helicopter Crash in Southwest Turkey

A helicopter crash in southwest Turkey resulted in the deaths of four people after it collided with a hospital building during heavy fog. The helicopter was carrying two pilots, a doctor, and another medical worker. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Updated: 22-12-2024 14:18 IST
Four individuals tragically lost their lives on Sunday in southwest Turkey when an ambulance helicopter collided with a hospital edifice and plummeted to the ground.

The helicopter, which was in the process of taking off from Mugla Training and Research Hospital, carried two pilots, a doctor, and another medical worker, according to a statement by the health ministry.

Mugla's regional governor, Idris Akbiyik, informed reporters that before crashing, the helicopter struck the fourth floor of the hospital building. Fortunately, no one inside the building or on the ground sustained any injuries. The crash incident occurred amidst heavy fog, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain its cause.

