Left Menu

Chinese tricksters take cue from Squid Game to prey on the indebted

The National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) warned the public on Tuesday not to fall for "debt intermediaries" claiming to help people restructure their borrowings or improve their credit profiles. Touting their services through phone, texts, flyers and ads on social media, such intermediaries claim they can help secure new loans or provide temporary funds, but the regulator warned the services come with a high fee.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 11:53 IST
Chinese tricksters take cue from Squid Game to prey on the indebted

In China's take on Squid Game, fraudsters are preying on the financially distressed in a slumping economy with promises of prize money, debt restructuring and other schemes that are not always what is promised.

Unlike the dystopian South Korean TV series, which returns to the small screen for a second season on Thursday, Chinese players taking on "self-discipline" challenges do not risk their lives if they lose. But courts have found some participants in isolation challenges - who pay hundreds of dollars to stay in a room for days, following prescribed rules in the hopes of winning as much as 1 million yuan ($140,000) - are being scammed. And regulators are warning people about dodgy debt relief claims.

Isolation challenges, often advertised on Douyin, as TikTok is known in China, have risen in popularity this year as the world's second-biggest economy slows. It grew at the weakest pace in more than a year in the three months to September, spurring policymakers to pledge fresh measures to boost household incomes among other steps. The long lists of rules in the challenges include toilet breaks not exceeding 15 minutes and bans on touching the alarm clock more than twice a day.

Many players cry foul when they do not survive their first day for infractions caught on surveillance cameras, which they dispute. In October, a court in the eastern province of Shandong ordered an organiser to refund 5,400 yuan ($740) in sign-up fees to a player surnamed Sun, ruling the contract was unfair and "violated public order and good morals".

Sun was trying to win 250,000 yuan by surviving a 30-day isolation challenge with rules forbidding smoking, use of electronic devices, consumption of alcohol and contact with anyone outside the room. On the third day of the challenge, organisers said Sun had covered his face with a pillow, breaking a prohibition on players obscuring their faces.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, which regulates the country's internet, and ByteDance, owner of Douyin, did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. The National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) warned the public on Tuesday not to fall for "debt intermediaries" claiming to help people restructure their borrowings or improve their credit profiles.

Touting their services through phone, texts, flyers and ads on social media, such intermediaries claim they can help secure new loans or provide temporary funds, but the regulator warned the services come with a high fee. Intermediaries charge as much as 12% of the loan value in "service fees", the state-backed National Business Daily said.

Another scheme involves charging large fees to ostensibly help debtors repair their credit records, according to the NFRA, which cautioned that borrowers' personal information might also be leaked or sold. China's household loans totalled 82.47 trillion yuan ($11.3 trillion) in November, according to central bank data.

($1 = 7.2988 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024