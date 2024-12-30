Coffee and Tea: Potential Shields Against Head and Neck Cancer Risks

A new study highlights the potential benefits of coffee and tea in reducing the risk of head and neck cancers. Published in the journal CANCER, the research underscores the beverages' promising role in cancer prevention.

The pooled analysis, conducted by the International Head and Neck Cancer Epidemiology Consortium, incorporated data from 14 studies involving over 25,000 participants. Findings suggest regular coffee drinkers may be at a reduced risk for various cancer types, such as oral cavity and throat cancer.

Specifically, consuming more than four cups of caffeinated coffee daily correlated with a 17% decrease in head and neck cancer odds. Enthusiasts of these beverages must note tea showed varying effects, with benefits largely contingent on consumption patterns.

