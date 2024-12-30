Left Menu

Coffee and Tea: Potential Shields Against Head and Neck Cancer Risks

Recent studies published in CANCER journal suggest regular consumption of coffee and tea could lower risks of head and neck cancers. Research conducted by the International Head and Neck Cancer Epidemiology Consortium indicates significant risk reductions, particularly for oral cavity and throat cancers, hinting at their disease-preventive potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:51 IST
Coffee and Tea: Potential Shields Against Head and Neck Cancer Risks
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A new study highlights the potential benefits of coffee and tea in reducing the risk of head and neck cancers. Published in the journal CANCER, the research underscores the beverages' promising role in cancer prevention.

The pooled analysis, conducted by the International Head and Neck Cancer Epidemiology Consortium, incorporated data from 14 studies involving over 25,000 participants. Findings suggest regular coffee drinkers may be at a reduced risk for various cancer types, such as oral cavity and throat cancer.

Specifically, consuming more than four cups of caffeinated coffee daily correlated with a 17% decrease in head and neck cancer odds. Enthusiasts of these beverages must note tea showed varying effects, with benefits largely contingent on consumption patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024