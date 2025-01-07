Left Menu

Zituvio Set to Join CVS Caremark's Formulary: A Major Move for Diabetes Treatment

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has formed a deal with CVS Caremark to include its diabetes treatments Zituvio, Zituvimet, and Zituvimet XR in CVS's formulary by January 2025. These USFDA-approved medications, containing sitagliptin and metformin HCl, enhance access to diabetes care through this partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has announced a pivotal agreement with CVS Caremark to integrate its diabetes medications, Zituvio, Zituvimet, and Zituvimet XR, into the CVS formulary beginning January 1, 2025.

These medications, which include sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride, have been previously approved by the USFDA and are aimed at improving glycemic control in individuals with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc's President & CEO, Punit Patel, highlighted this partnership as a testament to their strategic investments, while emphasizing CVS Caremark's role in enhancing patient access to quality healthcare solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

