Eli Lilly Expands Digital Strategy with New Hyderabad Centre

Eli Lilly and Company plans to open a new global capability centre in Hyderabad, India, aiming to hire over 1,000 professionals. This move is part of its strategy to enhance its digital capabilities, focusing on automation, AI, and cloud computing, solidifying Hyderabad's reputation in healthcare innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:55 IST
Eli Lilly and Company, a leading pharmaceutical firm, announced plans on Thursday to establish a new global capability centre in Hyderabad, bolstering its digital strategy and service delivery. The centre will employ over 1,000 people, enhancing the company's capacities in vital tech areas.

The Hyderabad facility, named Lilly Capability Centre India (LCCI), will initially expand Eli Lilly's competencies in automation, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and cloud computing. This initiative aims to devise advanced technology solutions meeting the global business needs of Eli Lilly, according to an official statement.

Recruitment for the centre is already underway, with the site expected to become operational by mid-2025. This development highlights Hyderabad's emerging status as a center for healthcare innovation, attracting global investment in technology and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

