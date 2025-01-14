Left Menu

Fortified Milk to Combat Child Malnutrition in Odisha Schools

Odisha plans to include fortified milk in mid-day meals to tackle child malnutrition. The 'Gift Milk' initiative started in Mayurbhanj aims to provide vitamin-enriched milk to schoolchildren. The program will also expand to improve the local dairy industry and enhance the rural economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-01-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 15:24 IST
The government of Odisha is planning to incorporate 200 ml of fortified milk into the mid-day meals for schoolchildren, as announced by Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik. This plan is a part of the 'Gift Milk' initiative that seeks to combat malnutrition.

The scheme, launched by President Droupadi Murmu, aims to provide vitamin A and D enriched milk to students. Initially rolled out in 29 schools in Rairangpur, it will benefit 1,184 students in 200 villages during the first phase. The program is expected to expand across the state subsequently.

In addition, Odisha plans to enhance dairy farming in Mayurbhanj, with Rs 38 crore allocated for procuring high-quality cows under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. The broader objective under the 'Mukshya Mantri Kamadhenu Yojana' is to boost milk production, involving various supportive measures for small dairy units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

