Rooftop Helipad Launch Elevates Emergency Healthcare in City

A milestone in the city's healthcare was reached as a private hospital launched its rooftop helipad with a successful trial run on Friday. The helipad aims to revolutionize emergency healthcare services, allowing quicker access for critically ill patients in need of urgent care.

An Agusta 109 SP helicopter conducted a successful takeoff from Behala Flying Club, landing smoothly on the Desun Hospital's raised platform, marking the facility's readiness for emergency service. This operation was part of a meticulously planned trial run approved by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 14.

Conducted by DGCA-authorised OSS Air Management Pvt Ltd, the trial ensured compliance with the Airports Authority of India's standard procedures. Desun Hospital's Chairman, Sajal Dutta, expressed pride in this achievement, promising air ambulance services to facilitate prompt medical intervention crucial for patients across Eastern India.

