Kenvue's New WHO ORS Revolutionizes Diarrheal Dehydration Treatment

Kenvue, the world's largest pure-play consumer health company, has introduced a new WHO-approved ready-to-drink oral rehydration salt (ORS) for diarrhea-induced dehydration, reinforcing their commitment to innovation in consumer health care. This launch aims to provide patients with a reliable and convenient treatment option.

The new product addresses significant health challenges, with diarrhea remaining a leading cause of child mortality globally. By offering ready-to-drink ORS, Kenvue aims to eliminate preparation errors common in powdered ORS solutions, ensuring accurate osmolarity and enhancing patient recovery as per WHO guidelines.

At its debut at the Pedicon 2025 conference, Kenvue underscored the scientific backing of its hydration solutions, solidifying its influence in the health sector. Pediatricians supported the rollout of this product, which is crucial for combatting diarrhea and reducing preventable child mortality worldwide.

