Odisha Hosts Pioneering Summit on Public Healthcare Innovations

Union Minister JP Nadda inaugurated the ninth National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices in Public Healthcare in Puri, Odisha. The summit aims to celebrate innovations and successes in healthcare across the country. Odisha is applauded for its progress in reducing maternal mortality rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:22 IST
UnIon Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP's National President JP Nadda inaugurated the ninth National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices in the Public Healthcare System in Puri, Odisha. He praised the National Health Mission, commending its impressive progress, particularly in reducing the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) in Odisha.

The summit, designed to spotlight successful healthcare initiatives nationwide, attracted a warm reception for Nadda upon his arrival in Bhubaneswar. Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida highlighted the event's significance, noting its potential to advance MICE tourism in the region, a sector that integrates meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions.

Odisha's capacity to host international delegates at local attractions like Konark's Eco-Retreat underscores its potential leadership in MICE tourism. The Ministry of Health also announced the presence of key figures such as Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the event, which promises to be a landmark gathering for healthcare policymakers, experts, and stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

