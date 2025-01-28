Left Menu

Pioneering Partnership: Danat Al Emarat and ProFaM Transform Reproductive Health in the UAE

Danat Al Emarat Hospital in the UAE has partnered with UK’s ProFaM to offer ovarian tissue cryopreservation (OTC), helping women preserve fertility and delay menopause naturally. Announced at Arab Health 2025, this collaboration sets a regional benchmark for women's healthcare and provides new options for reproductive health management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 28-01-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 10:56 IST
Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, has announced an exclusive partnership with UK-based ProFaM to provide groundbreaking reproductive health services in the UAE. This collaboration aims to offer ovarian tissue cryopreservation (OTC), an innovative method for women to preserve fertility and naturally delay menopause.

Introduced at Arab Health 2025, this process involves minimally invasive freezing of ovarian tissue, which can be re-implanted later to maintain hormonal balance and fertility. Unlike traditional methods such as egg freezing and IVF, OTC offers a simpler, less invasive option.

This initiative, set to launch in the first half of the year, highlights the hospital's regional healthcare leadership. Dr. Summia Zaher, CEO of Danat Al Emarat, emphasized the growing demand for advanced menopause management options. Professor Simon Fishel of ProFaM expressed optimism about empowering women in the UAE with proactive health choices.

