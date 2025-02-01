Boosting Nutritional Aid: An Upgrade in 2025-26 Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Union Budget 2025-26 will see enhanced cost norms for nutritional support programmes like Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. These initiatives support over 8 crore children, 1 crore pregnant and lactating women, and 20 lakh adolescent girls.
In a significant announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26 will focus on bolstering nutritional support programmes, including Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.
Addressing the budget presentation, Sitharaman highlighted the extensive reach of these programmes, which support over 8 crore children, 1 crore pregnant and lactating women, and 20 lakh adolescent girls, particularly in aspirational districts and the northeast region.
Sitharaman stated that the cost norms will be enhanced to ensure continued and improved nutritional support, reflecting the government's commitment to social welfare.
