Left Menu

Boosting Nutritional Aid: An Upgrade in 2025-26 Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Union Budget 2025-26 will see enhanced cost norms for nutritional support programmes like Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. These initiatives support over 8 crore children, 1 crore pregnant and lactating women, and 20 lakh adolescent girls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:04 IST
Boosting Nutritional Aid: An Upgrade in 2025-26 Union Budget
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26 will focus on bolstering nutritional support programmes, including Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

Addressing the budget presentation, Sitharaman highlighted the extensive reach of these programmes, which support over 8 crore children, 1 crore pregnant and lactating women, and 20 lakh adolescent girls, particularly in aspirational districts and the northeast region.

Sitharaman stated that the cost norms will be enhanced to ensure continued and improved nutritional support, reflecting the government's commitment to social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025