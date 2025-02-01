Left Menu

Tragic First Case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Assam Sparks Concerns

A 17-year-old girl in Assam died from a severe case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), the first such instance in the state this season. With a wave of GBS cases occurring nationwide, there is concern about potential future cases. The girl's family had planned to seek advanced treatment in Delhi.

Updated: 01-02-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:07 IST
A 17-year-old girl from Assam died from a suspected case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), marking the first known instance of the condition in the state this season, according to sources at a private hospital.

The Class-12 student had been admitted to Pratiksha Hospital 10 days prior and was diagnosed with GBS, which is known to cause sudden numbness, muscle weakness, and other debilitating symptoms.

Despite plans for advanced treatment in Delhi, she did not survive, raising concerns of more cases as GBS is reportedly spreading across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

