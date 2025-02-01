Tragic First Case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Assam Sparks Concerns

A 17-year-old girl from Assam died from a suspected case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), marking the first known instance of the condition in the state this season, according to sources at a private hospital.

The Class-12 student had been admitted to Pratiksha Hospital 10 days prior and was diagnosed with GBS, which is known to cause sudden numbness, muscle weakness, and other debilitating symptoms.

Despite plans for advanced treatment in Delhi, she did not survive, raising concerns of more cases as GBS is reportedly spreading across India.

