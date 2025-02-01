India's Lifesaving Duty Cut: Exemptions Make Healthcare Affordable

In a significant move to make healthcare more accessible, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a complete customs duty exemption on 36 critical drugs used in treating cancer, rare diseases, and other chronic conditions. This change aims to provide much-needed relief to patients across the nation.

The exemption encompasses bulk drugs essential for manufacturing these medicines, marking a fundamental shift in policy to support affordable healthcare. Additionally, six life-saving medicines benefit from a reduced 5% customs duty, with 37 more medicines and 13 new patient assistance programs added to previously exempted lists.

Leaders in the healthcare sector, like Apollo Hospitals' Prathap C Reddy, lauded initiatives to improve access to essential treatments. The establishment of cancer centres and the expansion of medical seats signify the government's dedication to tackling non-communicable diseases and enhancing nationwide care.

