India's Lifesaving Duty Cut: Exemptions Make Healthcare Affordable

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a full customs duty exemption on 36 drugs for cancer and rare diseases, aiming to make healthcare accessible. The exemptions, applauded by healthcare leaders, also apply to bulk drugs. Industry leaders commend this move for bolstering healthcare affordability nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:33 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to make healthcare more accessible, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a complete customs duty exemption on 36 critical drugs used in treating cancer, rare diseases, and other chronic conditions. This change aims to provide much-needed relief to patients across the nation.

The exemption encompasses bulk drugs essential for manufacturing these medicines, marking a fundamental shift in policy to support affordable healthcare. Additionally, six life-saving medicines benefit from a reduced 5% customs duty, with 37 more medicines and 13 new patient assistance programs added to previously exempted lists.

Leaders in the healthcare sector, like Apollo Hospitals' Prathap C Reddy, lauded initiatives to improve access to essential treatments. The establishment of cancer centres and the expansion of medical seats signify the government's dedication to tackling non-communicable diseases and enhancing nationwide care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

