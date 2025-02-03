Left Menu

New Discovery of Stem-like T Cells Could Revolutionize Chronic Disease Treatment

Researchers have discovered stem-like T cells, enabled by ID3 protein, that combat immune exhaustion in chronic diseases. Fuelled by the Doherty Institute and Peter Mac, these cells offer extended immune response and hope for improved therapies, including CAR T cell therapy, revolutionizing cancer and chronic infection treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:17 IST
New Discovery of Stem-like T Cells Could Revolutionize Chronic Disease Treatment
Study on immune response (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Scientists have pinpointed a rare type of immune cell, termed stem-like T cells, that could revolutionize how the body combats cancer and chronic infections. These cells are pivotal due to their role in maintaining robust, long-lasting immune responses, particularly when standard T cells falter from prolonged illnesses.

A collaborative study, spearheaded by the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, has illuminated the mechanism behind these cells' endurance. The researchers identified a key protein, ID3, which grants these stem-like T cells the ability to self-renew and stave off exhaustion, unlike their counterparts.

Published in Science Immunology, this research heralds a potential breakthrough for treating immune exhaustion, a formidable obstacle in chronic disease management. Experts suggest harnessing ID3 could significantly enhance treatments such as CAR T cell therapy, offering hope for more effective and lasting cancer interventions.

Professor Ricky Johnstone from Peter Mac emphasized the therapeutic potential, noting that inflaming specific signals in the body could bolster ID3+ T cell production. This discovery offers a promising roadmap for clinical immunotherapy, potentially transforming patient outcomes.

Dr. Daniel Utzschneider of the Doherty Institute highlighted the research's implications for future immunotherapy and vaccine advancements. This groundbreaking study represents a united endeavor among leading institutes across the globe, from Australia to the USA and the UK, promising a new era in medical science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025