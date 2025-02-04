Key Developments in Global Health: Merck, Pfizer, and Innovative Vaccines

Merck's decision to pause Gardasil shipments to China due to low demand is expected to impact the company's 2025 revenue projections. Despite this setback, Merck reported a robust profit increase in the fourth quarter, largely driven by Keytruda sales. Consequently, Merck's shares dropped nearly 8% in premarket trading.

In the face of a minor winter COVID-19 wave in the U.S., Pfizer is under pressure to boost its non-COVID product sales, with a focus on its heart disease and cancer treatments amid declining COVID-related revenues. Pfizer reported better-than-expected profits, reflecting success in cost management and demand for its heart treatment, Vyndaqel.

Global health dynamics continue to evolve, with Uganda starting clinical trials for a vaccine targeting the Sudan strain of Ebola amidst a local outbreak. Investors seek clarity from Novo Nordisk regarding its next-generation obesity drug CagriSema, following uncertainty over trial outcomes. Additionally, UK regulators are tightening control over online obesity drug prescriptions.

