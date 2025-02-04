Key Developments in Global Health: Merck, Pfizer, and Innovative Vaccines
This update provides insights into critical global health developments, including Merck's halt on Gardasil shipments to China, Pfizer's fourth-quarter profits amid pressures, Uganda's Ebola vaccine trial, Novo Nordisk's obesity drug challenges, and regulatory changes in UK pharmacies. The piece also covers Pfizer's financial performance, Centene's health plan growth, and New York's protective law for abortion pill prescriptions.
Merck's decision to pause Gardasil shipments to China due to low demand is expected to impact the company's 2025 revenue projections. Despite this setback, Merck reported a robust profit increase in the fourth quarter, largely driven by Keytruda sales. Consequently, Merck's shares dropped nearly 8% in premarket trading.
In the face of a minor winter COVID-19 wave in the U.S., Pfizer is under pressure to boost its non-COVID product sales, with a focus on its heart disease and cancer treatments amid declining COVID-related revenues. Pfizer reported better-than-expected profits, reflecting success in cost management and demand for its heart treatment, Vyndaqel.
Global health dynamics continue to evolve, with Uganda starting clinical trials for a vaccine targeting the Sudan strain of Ebola amidst a local outbreak. Investors seek clarity from Novo Nordisk regarding its next-generation obesity drug CagriSema, following uncertainty over trial outcomes. Additionally, UK regulators are tightening control over online obesity drug prescriptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
