Left Menu

Key Developments in Global Health: Merck, Pfizer, and Innovative Vaccines

This update provides insights into critical global health developments, including Merck's halt on Gardasil shipments to China, Pfizer's fourth-quarter profits amid pressures, Uganda's Ebola vaccine trial, Novo Nordisk's obesity drug challenges, and regulatory changes in UK pharmacies. The piece also covers Pfizer's financial performance, Centene's health plan growth, and New York's protective law for abortion pill prescriptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:29 IST
Key Developments in Global Health: Merck, Pfizer, and Innovative Vaccines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Merck's decision to pause Gardasil shipments to China due to low demand is expected to impact the company's 2025 revenue projections. Despite this setback, Merck reported a robust profit increase in the fourth quarter, largely driven by Keytruda sales. Consequently, Merck's shares dropped nearly 8% in premarket trading.

In the face of a minor winter COVID-19 wave in the U.S., Pfizer is under pressure to boost its non-COVID product sales, with a focus on its heart disease and cancer treatments amid declining COVID-related revenues. Pfizer reported better-than-expected profits, reflecting success in cost management and demand for its heart treatment, Vyndaqel.

Global health dynamics continue to evolve, with Uganda starting clinical trials for a vaccine targeting the Sudan strain of Ebola amidst a local outbreak. Investors seek clarity from Novo Nordisk regarding its next-generation obesity drug CagriSema, following uncertainty over trial outcomes. Additionally, UK regulators are tightening control over online obesity drug prescriptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025