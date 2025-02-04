Bridging Academia and Industry: BIS Pushes for Healthcare Standards
The Bureau of Indian Standards held a convention in Noida to encourage collaboration between academia and industry focusing on healthcare standardization. Around 36 participants from 28 institutes attended. The aim was to raise awareness and strengthen India's manufacturing base, aligning with the vision of global standard recognition.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is seeking to bridge the gap between academia and industry to foster the development of standards that spur innovation and economic growth. This was highlighted by BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari at a convention in Noida.
The 'Annual Convention for Deans and HODs of Academic Institutions and R&D Organizations' focused on collaboration in the healthcare sector. It aimed to generate awareness about the importance of standardization and explore opportunities for partnerships with academia and research organizations.
Tiwari underlined the need to boost India's manufacturing capabilities in healthcare, aligning efforts with the Prime Minister's vision of Indian standards gaining global recognition. The event saw participation from 36 delegates across 28 institutes, signaling a strong interest in elevating the usability of Indian standards.
