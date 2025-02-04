Left Menu

Bridging Academia and Industry: BIS Pushes for Healthcare Standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards held a convention in Noida to encourage collaboration between academia and industry focusing on healthcare standardization. Around 36 participants from 28 institutes attended. The aim was to raise awareness and strengthen India's manufacturing base, aligning with the vision of global standard recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:22 IST
Bridging Academia and Industry: BIS Pushes for Healthcare Standards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is seeking to bridge the gap between academia and industry to foster the development of standards that spur innovation and economic growth. This was highlighted by BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari at a convention in Noida.

The 'Annual Convention for Deans and HODs of Academic Institutions and R&D Organizations' focused on collaboration in the healthcare sector. It aimed to generate awareness about the importance of standardization and explore opportunities for partnerships with academia and research organizations.

Tiwari underlined the need to boost India's manufacturing capabilities in healthcare, aligning efforts with the Prime Minister's vision of Indian standards gaining global recognition. The event saw participation from 36 delegates across 28 institutes, signaling a strong interest in elevating the usability of Indian standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025