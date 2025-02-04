Bridging Academia and Industry: BIS Pushes for Healthcare Standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is seeking to bridge the gap between academia and industry to foster the development of standards that spur innovation and economic growth. This was highlighted by BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari at a convention in Noida.

The 'Annual Convention for Deans and HODs of Academic Institutions and R&D Organizations' focused on collaboration in the healthcare sector. It aimed to generate awareness about the importance of standardization and explore opportunities for partnerships with academia and research organizations.

Tiwari underlined the need to boost India's manufacturing capabilities in healthcare, aligning efforts with the Prime Minister's vision of Indian standards gaining global recognition. The event saw participation from 36 delegates across 28 institutes, signaling a strong interest in elevating the usability of Indian standards.

