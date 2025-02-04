Left Menu

AI-Powered Trial Seeks Breakthrough in Early Breast Cancer Detection

Nearly 700,000 UK women are participating in an NHS trial to use AI for early detection of breast cancer. The trial aims to improve screening accuracy and efficiency, potentially freeing up medical resources. A dedicated cancer plan will be launched to make the NHS a leader in cancer treatment.

04-02-2025
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On World Cancer Day, a groundbreaking trial involving nearly 700,000 women was launched by the UK's National Health Service (NHS) to test AI's potential in detecting breast cancer earlier.

This innovative approach aims to assist radiologists in identifying suspicious changes in breast tissue, potentially allowing for swifter patient referrals and critical early interventions. If successful, the trial backed by an £11 million government grant could relieve overburdened radiologists, cutting waiting times and saving more lives.

The forthcoming national cancer plan, spearheaded by the Department of Health and Social Care, seeks comprehensive input from cancer experts to position the NHS as a global leader in cancer care, focusing on improved survival rates and patient experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

