Nurse Suspended for Misusing Adhesive in Medical Treatment

A nurse in Karnataka was suspended for using Fevikwik adhesive instead of stitches on a child's wound. The decision followed a meeting led by the state's Chief Secretary. Authorities are investigating the incident, which gained attention after a video of the event was submitted by the child's parents.

Nurse Suspended for Misusing Adhesive in Medical Treatment
A nurse at a government hospital in Karnataka has been suspended for using Fevikwik, an adhesive, inappropriately on a patient's wound instead of stitches.

The suspension was decided during a meeting chaired by the state's Chief Secretary, highlighting concerns about the improper medical procedure.

The incident became public after the child's parents recorded a video showing the nurse dismissing concerns. Despite video evidence, the nurse was initially transferred before being suspended.

