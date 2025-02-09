Mass Drug Administration Drive Targets Filaria in Jharkhand
A 16-day mass drug administration drive is set to launch in Ranchi district, Jharkhand, targeting filaria. Scheduled to start in Ormanjhi and Tamar blocks, the initiative aims to reach 2,45,828 people, excluding high-risk groups, using diethylcarbamazine and Albendazole. Health workers will conduct booth-based and door-to-door campaigns.
A mass drug administration drive aimed at eradicating filaria will commence in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, an official statement has confirmed.
This 16-day initiative will initially take place at 326 designated booths within Ormanjhi and Tamar blocks, where diethylcarbamazine and Albendazole will be administered on Monday.
Following the booth-based campaign, a comprehensive door-to-door drive is scheduled from February 11 to 25 to reach 2,45,828 residents, excluding pregnant women, young children, and seriously ill individuals.
