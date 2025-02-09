Mass Drug Administration Drive Targets Filaria in Jharkhand

A mass drug administration drive aimed at eradicating filaria will commence in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, an official statement has confirmed.

This 16-day initiative will initially take place at 326 designated booths within Ormanjhi and Tamar blocks, where diethylcarbamazine and Albendazole will be administered on Monday.

Following the booth-based campaign, a comprehensive door-to-door drive is scheduled from February 11 to 25 to reach 2,45,828 residents, excluding pregnant women, young children, and seriously ill individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)