Unraveling Genetic Links: A Breakthrough in Multimorbidity Research
A pioneering study has identified genes common to multiple chronic conditions, highlighting their role in multimorbidity. This research combines genetics and clinical data, potentially revolutionizing prevention and treatment strategies for conditions like hypertension and sleep apnoea, while offering insights into cost-effective healthcare solutions.
- Country:
- India
A groundbreaking study has unearthed genetic connections across multiple chronic conditions, presenting a promising avenue for tackling multimorbidity. Conducted by researchers at the University of Exeter Medical School, the study reveals that certain genes contribute to the development of more than one chronic disease.
This novel research combines extensive analyses of genetic and clinical records, involving over 3.4 million individuals from the UK and Spain. These findings suggest that shared genetic mechanisms might underpin a range of conditions, such as hypertension and osteoarthritis, offering a path towards personalized medical interventions.
The researchers explored 72 chronic conditions in individuals over 65, revealing previously unnoticed genetic correlations. The study is set to influence strategies in healthcare, emphasizing cost-effective treatments and repurposing existing drugs to address multimorbidity's complex challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in North Darfur: WHO Calls for an End to Attacks on Healthcare
Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare: Nagaland's Mobile Operation Theatre
Pankaj Patel: Innovating Healthcare for a Healthier Tomorrow
Apollo Hospitals Partners with Mayapada Healthcare: A New Chapter in Indonesian Healthcare
Optimizing Healthcare in Africa: Addressing Gaps in Competence and Caseloads