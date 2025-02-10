Left Menu

Unraveling Genetic Links: A Breakthrough in Multimorbidity Research

A pioneering study has identified genes common to multiple chronic conditions, highlighting their role in multimorbidity. This research combines genetics and clinical data, potentially revolutionizing prevention and treatment strategies for conditions like hypertension and sleep apnoea, while offering insights into cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:04 IST
Unraveling Genetic Links: A Breakthrough in Multimorbidity Research
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study has unearthed genetic connections across multiple chronic conditions, presenting a promising avenue for tackling multimorbidity. Conducted by researchers at the University of Exeter Medical School, the study reveals that certain genes contribute to the development of more than one chronic disease.

This novel research combines extensive analyses of genetic and clinical records, involving over 3.4 million individuals from the UK and Spain. These findings suggest that shared genetic mechanisms might underpin a range of conditions, such as hypertension and osteoarthritis, offering a path towards personalized medical interventions.

The researchers explored 72 chronic conditions in individuals over 65, revealing previously unnoticed genetic correlations. The study is set to influence strategies in healthcare, emphasizing cost-effective treatments and repurposing existing drugs to address multimorbidity's complex challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025