Tragedy at the Wedding: Sudden Collapse Claims Young Dancer's Life

A 23-year-old Indore resident, Parnita Jain, tragically died while performing at her cousin's wedding sangeet in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district. The incident, captured on video and circulated online, shows Jain delivering a well-rehearsed dance routine before suddenly collapsing.

Attendees rushed to her aid and attempted CPR, but she failed to respond. She was transported to a private hospital where medical staff confirmed her death. Local Jain community leader Sachin Jain suggested a cardiac arrest might be the cause, echoing a tragedy experienced by Parnita's family 12 years ago when her twin brother died of a heart attack.

Health experts, including Dr. Vijay Saxena, raised the possibility of undiagnosed genetic heart conditions manifesting during exertion. Factors such as loud music potentially exacerbating heart conditions were also discussed. Police confirmed no disputes or official reports on the matter were filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)