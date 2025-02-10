Left Menu

Tragedy at the Wedding: Sudden Collapse Claims Young Dancer's Life

A 23-year-old woman, Parnita Jain, collapsed and died during a dance performance at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh. Witnesses suggest cardiac arrest as the cause of her sudden death. The incident, reminiscent of a familial heart-related tragedy, highlights potential genetic and exertion-linked cardiac issues discussed by medical experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vidisha | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:09 IST
Tragedy at the Wedding: Sudden Collapse Claims Young Dancer's Life
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old Indore resident, Parnita Jain, tragically died while performing at her cousin's wedding sangeet in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district. The incident, captured on video and circulated online, shows Jain delivering a well-rehearsed dance routine before suddenly collapsing.

Attendees rushed to her aid and attempted CPR, but she failed to respond. She was transported to a private hospital where medical staff confirmed her death. Local Jain community leader Sachin Jain suggested a cardiac arrest might be the cause, echoing a tragedy experienced by Parnita's family 12 years ago when her twin brother died of a heart attack.

Health experts, including Dr. Vijay Saxena, raised the possibility of undiagnosed genetic heart conditions manifesting during exertion. Factors such as loud music potentially exacerbating heart conditions were also discussed. Police confirmed no disputes or official reports on the matter were filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025