HIV Crisis Looms as Potential U.S. Funding Cuts Threaten Progress

UNAIDS head Winnie Byanyima warns that U.S. funding cuts could cause HIV infections to rise sixfold by 2029. She highlights the potential increase in AIDS-related deaths and emerging drug-resistant strains. The funding freeze has already led to job losses in African nations heavily reliant on U.S. support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:13 IST
HIV/AIDS Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The number of new HIV infections could surge more than six times by 2029 if the United States pulls its support from the world's biggest AIDS program, warns the head of the UN AIDS agency. UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima underlined the dire consequences, including millions of potential deaths and more virulent strains of the disease, if American aid is not restored.

Byanyima emphasized that infections have decreased significantly in recent years, but with President Trump's decision to freeze foreign assistance for 90 days, projections indicate a potential spike in new cases, AIDS-related deaths, and children orphaned by HIV if funding cuts proceed. She described the ongoing panic and confusion in severely affected African countries, where health infrastructure heavily relies on U.S. funding.

Byanyima called on the Trump administration to reconsider the funding freeze, which threatens key innovations like lenacapavir—a twice-yearly injection offering complete protection against HIV. She urged a collaborative approach to manage financial contributions and stressed the mutual benefits of continued international aid, which supports both American innovation and global health security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

