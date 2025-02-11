Miracle in Sarjapur: A Story of Hope and Resilience

A newborn baby girl, abandoned in a dumpster in Sarjapur, Bangalore, has made a miraculous recovery, showcasing the power of hope and resilience. When discovered, the infant had severe injuries from insect stings and possible dog bites, with dangerously low oxygen levels and a weakened heart rate.

Thanks to the timely intervention of a passer-by and the dedicated medical care at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, the baby's life was saved. Dr. Sagar Sharma, Consultant – Pediatrician and Neonatologist at the hospital, noted that the clinical team worked tirelessly to stabilize her condition and restore her vital signs.

The Manipal Charitable Foundation played a crucial role in covering treatment costs, and efforts are now underway to find the baby a loving foster home. This remarkable recovery underscores Manipal Hospitals' commitment to community service and the transformative impact of compassion.

