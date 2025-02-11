Left Menu

Miracle in Sarjapur: A Story of Hope and Resilience

A newborn baby girl, abandoned in a dumpster in Sarjapur, Bangalore, has miraculously recovered. Despite severe injuries, including insect stings and dog bites, the baby was saved by a passer-by and treated at Manipal Hospital. Her recovery highlights the hospital's commitment to community service and compassionate care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:57 IST
Miracle in Sarjapur: A Story of Hope and Resilience

A newborn baby girl, abandoned in a dumpster in Sarjapur, Bangalore, has made a miraculous recovery, showcasing the power of hope and resilience. When discovered, the infant had severe injuries from insect stings and possible dog bites, with dangerously low oxygen levels and a weakened heart rate.

Thanks to the timely intervention of a passer-by and the dedicated medical care at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, the baby's life was saved. Dr. Sagar Sharma, Consultant – Pediatrician and Neonatologist at the hospital, noted that the clinical team worked tirelessly to stabilize her condition and restore her vital signs.

The Manipal Charitable Foundation played a crucial role in covering treatment costs, and efforts are now underway to find the baby a loving foster home. This remarkable recovery underscores Manipal Hospitals' commitment to community service and the transformative impact of compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025