Miracle in Sarjapur: A Story of Hope and Resilience
A newborn baby girl, abandoned in a dumpster in Sarjapur, Bangalore, has miraculously recovered. Despite severe injuries, including insect stings and dog bites, the baby was saved by a passer-by and treated at Manipal Hospital. Her recovery highlights the hospital's commitment to community service and compassionate care.
A newborn baby girl, abandoned in a dumpster in Sarjapur, Bangalore, has made a miraculous recovery, showcasing the power of hope and resilience. When discovered, the infant had severe injuries from insect stings and possible dog bites, with dangerously low oxygen levels and a weakened heart rate.
Thanks to the timely intervention of a passer-by and the dedicated medical care at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, the baby's life was saved. Dr. Sagar Sharma, Consultant – Pediatrician and Neonatologist at the hospital, noted that the clinical team worked tirelessly to stabilize her condition and restore her vital signs.
The Manipal Charitable Foundation played a crucial role in covering treatment costs, and efforts are now underway to find the baby a loving foster home. This remarkable recovery underscores Manipal Hospitals' commitment to community service and the transformative impact of compassion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- newborn
- baby
- rescue
- Manipal Hospital
- Sarjapur
- Bangalore
- recovery
- compassion
- community
- healthcare
ALSO READ
Daring Heist at Kotekar Co-operative Bank: A Gold and Cash Recovery Operation
Rebuilding Resilience: Lessons from Santa Rosa's Wildfire Recovery
Navi Mumbai Police Boosts Crime Detection and Recovery
Delhi Police Solve Major Burglary Case with Arrests and Recovery of Stolen Valuables
Simplifying E-Commerce: Kalyan Pushes for Fair Gift Card Balance Recovery