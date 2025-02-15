United Against Cancer: Gleneagles Hospital Launches 'Samarthan' Support Group
Gleneagles BGS Hospital celebrated World Cancer Day 2025 by launching 'Samarthan', a Cancer Support Group, to offer emotional support to patients and families. The event united over 700 participants, emphasizing community strength in battling cancer. Leading oncologists highlighted the initiative's role in enhancing well-being and recovery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:03 IST
In an inspiring World Cancer Day 2025 event, Gleneagles BGS Hospital in Bengaluru launched 'Samarthan', a Cancer Support Group designed to offer emotional and psychological aid to patients and families.
This initiative, attended by over 700 individuals including survivors and caregivers, aims to create a nurturing community to combat cancer.
Oncologists highlighted 'Samarthan' as vital for patient recovery, stressing the role of emotional resilience and support. The event underscored the hospital's commitment to comprehensive cancer care, fostering hope and solidarity among cancer warriors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
