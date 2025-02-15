United Against Cancer: Gleneagles Hospital Launches 'Samarthan' Support Group

In an inspiring World Cancer Day 2025 event, Gleneagles BGS Hospital in Bengaluru launched 'Samarthan', a Cancer Support Group designed to offer emotional and psychological aid to patients and families.

This initiative, attended by over 700 individuals including survivors and caregivers, aims to create a nurturing community to combat cancer.

Oncologists highlighted 'Samarthan' as vital for patient recovery, stressing the role of emotional resilience and support. The event underscored the hospital's commitment to comprehensive cancer care, fostering hope and solidarity among cancer warriors.

(With inputs from agencies.)