Powerful Partnership: Delhi Capitals and MSD Pharmaceuticals Tackle Cervical Cancer Awareness

Leading biopharmaceutical company MSD Pharmaceuticals has joined forces with WPL team Delhi Capitals in a groundbreaking partnership to increase awareness about cervical cancer prevention across India.

The initiative intends to harness the growing influence of women's sports to educate women and their families on the significance of preventive health measures and combat cervical cancer. According to Saturday's announcement, the Delhi Capitals team will feature the awareness message prominently on their jerseys during the women's T20 championship, which commenced on Friday.

The collaboration aims to dismantle the stigma surrounding cervical cancer, expand access to vital information, and motivate women to take proactive steps. Human papillomavirus (HPV) is predominantly responsible for cervical cancer, which accounts for 123,000 cases annually in India. Rehan A. Khan, MSD India Managing Director, emphasized that cervical cancer is preventable, and MSD is committed to empowering women with essential knowledge and resources. Delhi Capitals CEO Sunil Gupta noted the league's recent expansion has significantly boosted the popularity of women's cricket, offering a platform to potentially impact millions of women.

