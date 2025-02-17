Left Menu

New Medical Aid Cell Initiated Amidst Maharashtra's Political Tussle

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has set up a new medical aid cell in Maharashtra, headed by Mangesh Chivate. Unlike the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, this cell will not disburse funds directly but will enhance implementation of various health schemes. It's part of ongoing political tussles within the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has established a new medical aid cell at Mantralaya despite having the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) in place. The new cell, led by Shinde's aide Mangesh Chivate, marks a novel development in the state's healthcare landscape.

Chivate clarified that the newly formed cell would not disburse funds. Instead, its primary role would be to coordinate with the state health ministry to enhance the implementation of the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and other healthcare programs.

Amid political tensions in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government, particularly concerning appointments of guardian ministers, the new medical aid cell aims to ensure that patients receive necessary medical assistance. This initiative reflects ongoing efforts to address healthcare needs through coordination with various social organizations, without direct financial aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

